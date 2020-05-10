|
Karen Marie Hrinko, 69, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Halifax Health Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Robert and Marjorie Leretsis.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank Hrinko.
Karen is survived by her brother Robert Leretsis, Jr. and wife Roseann, nieces Jennifer Bainbridge (Bill), and Bethany Zappie (Andy), nephew Robert Leretsis (Donna) and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
Karen attended Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi International for many years.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020