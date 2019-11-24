|
Karen R. Schwartz, age 70, of McKean, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born in Erie on November 6, 1949, daughter of the late James and Ruth Duttry.
Karen was a graduate of McDowell High School. She earned her LPN and worked at many facilities, but mostly liked working in private duty. Karen enjoyed music, camping in Allegany, N.Y., especially in the fall season, and vacationing with family. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, where she loved participating in the choir.
Karen is survived by two daughters, Kerri Gerardine, and Jolyn Rice (Robert); three sons, Thomas Schwartz, Jr. (Dawn Keith), Andrew D. Schwartz, Sr. (Elaine Engle-Blaisdell), and Charles E. Schwartz (Lauren); two brothers, David Duttry (Rich) and Jeff Duttry (Kim); one sister, Janet Montgomery (Craig); 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Schwartz, Sr.; and one brother, James Duttry.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Rd., on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2019