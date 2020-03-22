|
Karen S. (Farrell) Selleny, age 75, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge. Born in Erie, on February 24, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Huyck) Farrell.
Karen enjoyed watching Jeopardy! and doing crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Selleny; a sister, Janet Bindseil, and a brother, Gerald (Tim) Farrell.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, John M. Selleny; three children, Kevin Selleny (Diane), Karen Marie Selleny, and Steve Selleny (Cheryl); six grandchildren, Ryan, Juliet, Benjamin, and Nicholas Selleny, Ashley Fenske and Tresa Williams; two sisters, Mary Garinther and Treva Laskowski (John); her dog, Daisy; and several nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private, at the convenience of the family, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020