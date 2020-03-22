Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Selleny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen S. (Farrell) Selleny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen S. (Farrell) Selleny Obituary
Karen S. (Farrell) Selleny, age 75, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge. Born in Erie, on February 24, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Huyck) Farrell.

Karen enjoyed watching Jeopardy! and doing crossword puzzles.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Selleny; a sister, Janet Bindseil, and a brother, Gerald (Tim) Farrell.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, John M. Selleny; three children, Kevin Selleny (Diane), Karen Marie Selleny, and Steve Selleny (Cheryl); six grandchildren, Ryan, Juliet, Benjamin, and Nicholas Selleny, Ashley Fenske and Tresa Williams; two sisters, Mary Garinther and Treva Laskowski (John); her dog, Daisy; and several nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be private, at the convenience of the family, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -