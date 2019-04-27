|
|
Karen S. (Harpster) Williams, age 67, of North East, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on May 19, 1951, in Port Matilda, Centre County, Pa., the daughter of the late Leroy and Irene (Hoy) Harpster.
Karen graduated Fairview High School in 1969 and was formerly employed as a graphic artist by Quick Print. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, gardening, canning, and nature. Karen will be sadly missed by her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Donna Fuller; and a brother Jeff Harpster.
Karen is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael F. Williams, whom she married on July 17, 1971; children, Amanda Reedy of North East and Andrew Williams (Christie) of Warminster, Pa.; a sister, Tami Harpster of Syracuse, N.Y.; brothers, David Harpster of Fairview, Dennis Harpster (Emma) of San Francisco, Calif., and Rick Harpster of Erie; grandchildren, Tristan Reedy, Emmanuel Reedy, Xavier Reedy, Rita Anne Reedy, Jonathan Williams, and Chloe Williams; niece, Susan Fuller of Chicago; and a nephew, Brian Harpster of Erie.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a prayer service on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church. Officiating the service is Fr. William Williams. The Knights of Columbus Council #4262 will pray the rosary on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may me made to the North East Food Pantry, 30 Bothel Street, North East, PA 16428, or the McCord Memorial Library, 32 West Main Street, North East, PA 16428.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 27, 2019