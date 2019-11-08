|
|
Mr. Karl Ballard, age 62, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Francine (Novak) Ballard.
He was born in Erie, on February 25, 1957, the son of the late Orville and Rita (Kelley) Ballard.
Mr. Ballard was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He worked for 26 years for Erie Beer as a delivery man. He was a member of St. Peter Cathedral, serving as a Eucharistic minister and an usher. Karl was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Along with his wife, he was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club and were both associates with the Sisters of St. Joseph.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ballard was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Bogdanski and his aunt, Sister Annette Kelley.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Ballard is survived by his sister, Mary Costello (John), brother, Michael Ballard (Kathleen), brother-in-law, Bill Bogdanski, and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Burton Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, Pa. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Cathedral, 230 W. 10th St., Erie, Pa. The inurnment will be private, at Calvary Cemetery, Erie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Ballard's name to Meals on Wheels Erie, 4408 Peach St., #102, Erie, PA 16509, or to The Knights of Columbus, 230 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2019