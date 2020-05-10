|
|
Katharine Walker Kershaw died quietly, on May 7, 2020, at the age of 76, at Bickford of Presque Isle Bay.
Kit was born in Wilkes-Barrie, Pennsylvania, on June 5, 1943, the oldest daughter of the late Nelson Thayer and Nancy Spafford Walker.
After graduating from Strong Vincent High School, she studied History of Art and languages at the Villa Mercede in Florence, Italy. While, there she traveled extensively throughout most of Western Europe and also had the rare opportunity of singing with a small group of her classmates in the
Sistine Chapel in Rome. Kit finished her education at Katharine Gibbs School in Boston.
After finishing school she worked as an Assistant Society Editor of the Erie Daily Times, her byline was "a propos…" In 1966 she went to work for Louis Marx of the Marx Toy Company in New York City. She worked for Xerox Corporation as a Customer Representative, where she met her husband Blair. Kit finished her career working at a la Carte in Erie where she was a part-owner.
Kit loved art, antiquing, music and decorating. She was fun, she had a great sense of humor, was a whiz at Trivial Pursuit and had real love for the Erie Yacht Club, her friends and sailing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Blair.
She is survived by her three sisters, Lisa Kline, Challis Wright and Mimi Sherwin, as well as three nephews and one niece, and their families and several cousins.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St. Erie.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Erie Art Museum, 205 East 5th St., Erie, PA 16507, and The Erie Yacht Club's Reyburn Sailing School, 1 Ravine Drive, Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020