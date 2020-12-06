1/1
Katherine E. Wells Hughes (Payne) Arndt
Katherine E. (Payne) Wells Hughes Arndt, age 85, passed away at Pleasant Ridge Manor on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Born in Erie, Pa. on October 26, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Rose (Desco) Payne.

Katherine was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. Katherine was mom or grandma to us and affectionately know as "Judy" to everyone else in her life. A life that was full and revolved around her family. More than anything she enjoyed time spent with her children and grandchildren (and granddogs). Mom loved traveling, picnics, holidays and helping others in her own quiet way.

The profound loss our family feels cannot be expressed in words. The true measure of her life on earth will be the impact that she has had on so many lives. While we have lost the beloved matriarch of our family, heaven has welcomed a precious angel.

In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by three husbands, Ronald Wells, Ronald Hughes and Bernard Arndt, sisters, Lillian Kamppi, Alta Heinomen Grady, Lucille Mulhollan, Violet Palo and Marie Haas Poplaski and her brothers, Arnold, Edwin and Leroy Vacco.

She is survived by her children, Vivian Damon, husband Shawn, Richard Wells, Ronald Hughes, wife Paula, and Katherine Fields, husband John; grandchildren, Edward Wadding, Jr., Greg Wells, Ronald Hughes, Jesse Hughes, Ashley Webster, Roxanne Kleckner and Kayla Fields; great-grandchildren, Emma, Noah Kleckner, Lochlan Webster, Hayle, Kayla and Jacob Wells, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, burial in Lakeside Cemetery was private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. assisted with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
