Katherine Gallo Surrena Sornberger, 97, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at her residence, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in Vandergrift, Pa., on February 20, 1923, a daughter of the late Chauncey and Margaret Radaker Gallo.
Katherine graduated from Red Bank High School in New Bethlehem, Pa. and worked as a beautician at Lucille's Beauty Shop. She loved cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Surrena; her second husband, Hugh Sornberger; one son, Frank Surrena; and two grandsons, Glenn and Jason Surrena.
Survivors include two sons, Chauncey Surrena and his wife, Colleen, and Steven Sornberger, all of Erie; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020