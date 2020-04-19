Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Katherine Gallo Surrena Sornberger


1923 - 2020
Katherine Gallo Surrena Sornberger Obituary
Katherine Gallo Surrena Sornberger, 97, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at her residence, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in Vandergrift, Pa., on February 20, 1923, a daughter of the late Chauncey and Margaret Radaker Gallo.

Katherine graduated from Red Bank High School in New Bethlehem, Pa. and worked as a beautician at Lucille's Beauty Shop. She loved cooking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Surrena; her second husband, Hugh Sornberger; one son, Frank Surrena; and two grandsons, Glenn and Jason Surrena.

Survivors include two sons, Chauncey Surrena and his wife, Colleen, and Steven Sornberger, all of Erie; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020
