Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
4701 Old French Rd
Katherine Kathy A. (Mruzik) Vitron


1950 - 2019
Katherine Kathy A. (Mruzik) Vitron Obituary
Katherine "Kathy" A. (Mruzik) Vitron died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after a brief illness. Born July 28, 1950 in Erie, she was a daughter of Joan (Smith) Mruzik and the late Robert Mruzik.

Kathy graduated from St. Benedict's Academy in 1968. She worked at Erie Insurance from 1968 until her retirement 46 years later in 2014. Her last position was in Quality Assurance for the IT Department.

She loved to go on cruises, the Cleveland Indians and Browns, Penn State football games, horse races, cooking, crafts, a good party and her cats Boots, McCoy, Ducky, Abbey and Gibbs.

She is survived by her companion and husband, Donald J. Vitron; a sister, Deb Mruzik; a brother, Robert Mruzik; stepsons, Bryan (Jennifer) Vitron, Aaron (William Lamberton) Vitron, and Stephen (Nicole) Leninsky; and two grandchildren, Ben and Jake Vitron.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4701 Old French Rd., Saturday, August 10th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy's name to Because You Care, P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426 or the A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 28, 2019
