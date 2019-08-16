|
|
Katherine "Peggy" Louise Last, 94, formerly of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Saint Mary's Home of Erie. Born on July 5, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Glen "Barney" and Ruth (Greene) Cummings.
On June 6, 1953, Peggy married the love of her life, Edward Lewis Last; he preceded her in death on August 9, 2001.
As a member of both the St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of America, Peggy was a woman of proud faith. She was a hard-working wife, raising her three children alongside her husband, and tending to the home.
In her spare time, she also kept herself busy in local organizations and clubs. Peggy was a charter member of the Sugarcreek Crime Watch, a life member of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, an active member of the YMCA Exercise Class, and a member of several card clubs (beating her at a game of cards was something to brag about). She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and served as a Poll Worker on the Sugarcreek Borough Election Board for many years.
Even when she wasn't volunteering her time, Peggy kept herself busy visiting family and friends. She was a member of both the Parker Place Senior Center at Rocky Grove and Cranberry Place Senior Center at the Cranberry Mall.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, John Last and his wife, Julie, of Erie and Joseph Last and his wife, Kerri, of Titusville; her daughter, Mary Snow of Franklin, her nine grandchildren, John Allen and his wife, Michelle, Rebecca Hawke and her husband, Ron, Nathan Snow, Gina Moen and her husband, Nick, Adam Last and his wife, Beth, Emily Last, Abby Last, Kristi Last, and Chandler Last; her six great-grandchildren, Gavyn and Persephone Allen, Freya Moen, Lillie and Emma Hawke, and Brody Moen; and by her sister-in-law, Margie Cummings of Delanson, N.Y.
In addition to her husband and parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Francis Glenn Cummings; and by her sister, Mary Jane Black.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Christian Wake Service will be held during visitation at 3:30 pm, with Deacon Richard Reed officiating.
A Funeral Mass for Peggy will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323, starting at 11 a.m., with Monsignor John Herbein officiating.
Peggy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Nicklin Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions can be made in Peggy's honor to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.
The family of Peggy Last would like to thank the Gallagher Center at the Saint Mary's Home of Erie for the wonderful care they took of her during her stay there.
To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2019