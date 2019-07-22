|
|
Katherine M. "Kitty" (nee Agresti) Lysiak, of Buffalo, N.Y., formerly of Orchard Park, N.Y., passed away July 18, 2019.
Beloved wife of Frank M. Lysiak, step-mother of Michelle A. Muchmore; step-grandmother of (aka Grandma Kitty) Sean and Holly Kaden; step-great-grandmother of Bentley; sister of Amadeo Agresti Jr. and the late Caroline Sue Bedner, and Helena Bennett; Aunt of Chris, Thomas, Amadeo III, Alex and Ally.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 23rd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY, 14127. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph's University Parish Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214, Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Please assemble at Church. Interment services will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum, 5711 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505, Thursday, July 25th at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences can be left at www.febrownsons.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 22, 2019