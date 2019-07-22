Home

Katherine M. Kitty (Agresti) Lysiak

Katherine M. Kitty (Agresti) Lysiak Obituary
Katherine M. "Kitty" (nee Agresti) Lysiak, of Buffalo, N.Y., formerly of Orchard Park, N.Y., passed away July 18, 2019.

Beloved wife of Frank M. Lysiak, step-mother of Michelle A. Muchmore; step-grandmother of (aka Grandma Kitty) Sean and Holly Kaden; step-great-grandmother of Bentley; sister of Amadeo Agresti Jr. and the late Caroline Sue Bedner, and Helena Bennett; Aunt of Chris, Thomas, Amadeo III, Alex and Ally.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 23rd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY, 14127. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph's University Parish Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214, Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. Please assemble at Church. Interment services will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum, 5711 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505, Thursday, July 25th at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences can be left at www.febrownsons.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on July 22, 2019
