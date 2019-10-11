Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Kathleen A. Jageman


1949 - 2019
Kathleen A. Jageman Obituary
Kathleen A. Jageman, age 70, of Westfield, N.Y., passed away peacefully, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born in Erie, on October 5, 1949, daughter of the late Norbert and Madeline Tatar.

Kathy was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and Erie Business Center. She was a secretary for 20 years at First Assembly of God, prior to her retirement. Kathy enjoyed crafting, time on the water, boating with family and friends, and being with her grandson.

Kathy is survived by one daughter, Emily Briglia; one grandson, Jackson; two sons, Justin Jageman and Daniel Jageman; her significant other, David Gross; and many family and friends.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 6 p.m., conducted by Rev. Don Fisher. Private interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2019
