Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kurutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Milewski Kurutz


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Milewski Kurutz Obituary
Kathleen A. Milewski Kurutz, 62, of Erie, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on August 5, 1956, the daughter of the Theresa Wronek Milewski and the late Joseph Milewski.

Kathy grew up in Presque Isle, Maine and Hollidaysburg, Pa., before moving to Erie at the age of 12. She was a 1974 graduate of St. Benedict Academy and attended Penn State Behrend. Kathy was a past member of St. John the Baptist Church and Siebenbuerger Auxiliary. She had worked for Sarah Reed Senior Living and for St. Vincent Hospital. Kathy always put others first and had a great affinity for her nieces and nephews. She loved her four birds and nature. Kathy really put her heart into everything she did. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, working in the yard, and kept the best house she could. Kathy was an excellent cook and always loved cooking for others. She was a Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed flea markets and gathered various collectibles.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Milewski; her father-in-law, Joseph Kurutz; and her sister-in-law, Linda Milewski.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael Kurutz; her brother, James Milewski; her mother-in-law, Virginia Kurutz; her brother-in-law, David Kurutz and his wife Rose and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Service there the following morning at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Humane Society - 2407 Zimmerly Rd, Erie, PA 16506 or to St. Martin Center, Inc. - 1701 Parade St, Erie, PA 16503.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now