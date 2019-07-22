|
Kathleen A. Milewski Kurutz, 62, of Erie, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on August 5, 1956, the daughter of the Theresa Wronek Milewski and the late Joseph Milewski.
Kathy grew up in Presque Isle, Maine and Hollidaysburg, Pa., before moving to Erie at the age of 12. She was a 1974 graduate of St. Benedict Academy and attended Penn State Behrend. Kathy was a past member of St. John the Baptist Church and Siebenbuerger Auxiliary. She had worked for Sarah Reed Senior Living and for St. Vincent Hospital. Kathy always put others first and had a great affinity for her nieces and nephews. She loved her four birds and nature. Kathy really put her heart into everything she did. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, working in the yard, and kept the best house she could. Kathy was an excellent cook and always loved cooking for others. She was a Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed flea markets and gathered various collectibles.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Milewski; her father-in-law, Joseph Kurutz; and her sister-in-law, Linda Milewski.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael Kurutz; her brother, James Milewski; her mother-in-law, Virginia Kurutz; her brother-in-law, David Kurutz and his wife Rose and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Service there the following morning at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Humane Society - 2407 Zimmerly Rd, Erie, PA 16506 or to St. Martin Center, Inc. - 1701 Parade St, Erie, PA 16503.
