Kathleen A. Moser
Kathleen A. Moser, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, Pa., on August 27, 1938, to the late Raymond F. Moser Sr. and Gertrude A. (Liebel) Moser.

Kathleen worked as a stenographer at Penelec in the engineering department for 26 years, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed animals, painting and her card club.

She is survived by her brothers, Robert Moser (Rita) of State College and Raymond F. Moser Jr. of Erie; and nieces and nephews, William Moser (Amy) of Oxford, Ohio and Mary Lynn Mitchell (Chad) of Baltimore.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 421 E. 38th Street. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. All CDC guidelines regarding masks, social distancing and capacity limits will be followed.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2020.
