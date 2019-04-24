Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Kathleen Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Vaughn


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen A. Vaughn Obituary
Kathleen A. Vaughn, age 70, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born in Erie on November 11, 1948, daughter of the late Vincent and Violet Orzechowski.

Kathy was a 1966 graduate of Academy High School and was employed for several years at Metro Health Center as a registration clerk. Kathy was an excellent bowler and won the Times-News Mixed Doubles three times, with one of those wins being a partner with her husband. She treasured her grandchildren and loved being with them on a daily basis.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Edward Vaughn; two sons, Edward "Butch" Vaughn (Carrie), and Daniel Vaughn (Bethany); one brother, Robert Orzechowski (Darlene); seven grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Austin, Ryan, Megan, Karlee, and Hannah; one great-granddaughter, Kinslee; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, David and Harvey Orzechowski.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. James McCormick.

Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the – Erie Unit, 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019
