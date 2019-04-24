|
Kathleen A. Vaughn, age 70, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born in Erie on November 11, 1948, daughter of the late Vincent and Violet Orzechowski.
Kathy was a 1966 graduate of Academy High School and was employed for several years at Metro Health Center as a registration clerk. Kathy was an excellent bowler and won the Times-News Mixed Doubles three times, with one of those wins being a partner with her husband. She treasured her grandchildren and loved being with them on a daily basis.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Edward Vaughn; two sons, Edward "Butch" Vaughn (Carrie), and Daniel Vaughn (Bethany); one brother, Robert Orzechowski (Darlene); seven grandchildren, Tyler, Jacob, Austin, Ryan, Megan, Karlee, and Hannah; one great-granddaughter, Kinslee; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, David and Harvey Orzechowski.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. James McCormick.
Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the – Erie Unit, 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
