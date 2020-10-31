Kathleen Crane, age 62, went home to her Lord and Savior on September 28, 2020.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on January 13, 1958, daughter of the late Gilbert and Marie (Canella) Crane.
Kathy graduated from Mercyhurst Preparatory High School in 1975. She was a histopathologist at St. Vincent Hospital for many years. She later owned Kathy's Flower Shop at 10th and Cherry Street.
Kathy enjoyed spending time going to family functions and spending time with her friends. She enjoyed the great outdoors by going camping with several friends. She loved to take her beloved dogs (Rottweilers) Jenna and Bailey for walks in the woods.
Kathy was an active member of St. Joseph Church - Bread of Life Community since 2008. She was devoted to her Catholic faith.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Crane (Tammy), and several cousins.
A Christian Mass will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church, 147 W. 24th Street, Erie, PA 16502, conducted by Father Larry Richards. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
