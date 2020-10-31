1/1
Kathleen Ann Crane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Crane, age 62, went home to her Lord and Savior on September 28, 2020.

She was born in Erie, Pa., on January 13, 1958, daughter of the late Gilbert and Marie (Canella) Crane.

Kathy graduated from Mercyhurst Preparatory High School in 1975. She was a histopathologist at St. Vincent Hospital for many years. She later owned Kathy's Flower Shop at 10th and Cherry Street.

Kathy enjoyed spending time going to family functions and spending time with her friends. She enjoyed the great outdoors by going camping with several friends. She loved to take her beloved dogs (Rottweilers) Jenna and Bailey for walks in the woods.

Kathy was an active member of St. Joseph Church - Bread of Life Community since 2008. She was devoted to her Catholic faith.

She is survived by her brother, Michael Crane (Tammy), and several cousins.

A Christian Mass will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church, 147 W. 24th Street, Erie, PA 16502, conducted by Father Larry Richards. CDC guidelines will be followed.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Askins Cremation Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved