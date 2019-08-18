|
Kathleen Ann Hamm Burns, age 74, of Harborcreek Township, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie, on March 27, 1945, daughter of the late Albert and Ethel (Lee) Hamm.
Kathy was a graduate of the former Strong Vincent High School, Class of 1963. She was also a graduate of the former St. Vincent School of Nursing. After completing her studies there, Kathy went on to serve at St. Vincent Hospital for many years as a Registered Nurse, until her retirement.
She enjoyed family get-togethers, occasional trips to the casino, watching classic TV programs, as well as home shopping from QVC and HSN. Most of all, Kathy was a devoted mother and grandmother who cherished every moment spent with her beloved sons and precious grandchildren.
Kathy will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her for how she courageously fought and survived cancer, and the associated treatments, six separate times. The strength, grace, dignity and positive attitude that she demonstrated during each battle was always an inspiration to those around her. Kathy always remained deeply grateful to her fellow nurses, the doctors and other associated caregivers who helped to treat her over the years.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald A. Burns, Sr.; one sister, Mary Lee Weller; and one brother, Albert "Pat" Hamm.
Survivors include her four sons: Gerald Burns, Jr. (Lynn Picard) of Spencer, Mass., Michael Burns of Escondido, Calif., Robert Burns (Connie) of Lake City and Jamey Burns (Samantha) of Erie; one brother, John Hamm (Marlene) of Las Vegas, Nev.; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
As per Kathy's wishes, no calling hours will be observed. The family will conduct a private memorial gathering at their convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to Family House University Place, 116 Thackeray Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260, or to the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505. The Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2019