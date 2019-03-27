|
|
Kathleen Ann Herrmann, age 62, of Albion, passed away early on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her home, with her loving husband, and sister by her side.
There will be no services for Kathleen and arrangements were handled with care and love by the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield, Pa. Please feel free to light a candle or leave a remembrance for Kathleen at www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 27, 2019