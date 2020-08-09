Ms. Kathleen Ann Joslin (Kathy aka Black Kitty), 72, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Grace Healthcare in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on March 21, 1948 to Scott Glenn and Theodore and Mary Wisniewski who preceded her in death along with her husband, Ralph Andrzejewski; daughters, Robin Hull, Tammy Laughery; granddaughter, Anna Luna Joslin Cruz; great-granddaughter, Lillian Holes.
She was strong willed and kindhearted to everyone she knew. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed baking and cooking at family gatherings. Her mac and cheese was the best! She was a huge fan of Days of Our Lives and just loved to watch scary movies. Her favorite movies were those of werewolves and you would often hear her howling at the moon getting all the neighborhood dogs howling too!
She is survived by daughters; Lisa Holes and her husband Gerald, Canadohta Lake, Pa.; Renae Hull, Waterford, Pa.; Heather Joslin Cruz and her husband Laureano, Kingston Springs, Tenn.; son, T.C. Joslin, Antioch, Tenn.; sister, Mary Reilly, Tullahoma, Tenn.; brother, Bruce Cook, Jamestown, N.Y.; ten grandchildren; Mike Laughery, Shawn Laughery, Cory Laughery, Jerry Holes Jr., Jennifer Holes Roos, Wendy, Samantha Joslin Avila, Anjel Joslin, Nicolas Joslin Cruz, Galeno Joslin Cruz; five great-grandchildren; Xavier Laughery, Jasmine Laughery, Kairi Laughery, Nova Holes, Hailey Holes. She is also survived by many cousins.
Burial will be at Old Reddens Cemetery, Manchester, Tennessee.
Arrangements by Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
