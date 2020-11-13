Kathleen Ann O'Donovan, age 72, resident of Edinboro, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
She leaves behind her family who mourn her loss - her husband, James O'Donovan, whom she married June 2, 1977; her son, Daniel "Odie" O'Donovan and his wife Monica of Marietta, Ohio; four sisters, Carol Holman, Patricia Westfall (Marty), Barbara Westerman, and Kim Graff (Jim); and many nieces and nephews.
Kathy was born in Pittsburgh on May 7, 1948, daughter of the late Joseph and Marjorie DeCoursey.
She was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker who loved taking care of her family, visiting with her sisters, and reading. Years ago, she worked as a substitute nurse at Edinboro Elementary School.
Family members will gather for private services held at Van Matre Funeral Home in Edinboro. Burial will follow at Edinboro Cemetery.
