1/
Kathleen Ann O'Donovan
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Ann O'Donovan, age 72, resident of Edinboro, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

She leaves behind her family who mourn her loss - her husband, James O'Donovan, whom she married June 2, 1977; her son, Daniel "Odie" O'Donovan and his wife Monica of Marietta, Ohio; four sisters, Carol Holman, Patricia Westfall (Marty), Barbara Westerman, and Kim Graff (Jim); and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was born in Pittsburgh on May 7, 1948, daughter of the late Joseph and Marjorie DeCoursey.

She was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker who loved taking care of her family, visiting with her sisters, and reading. Years ago, she worked as a substitute nurse at Edinboro Elementary School.

Family members will gather for private services held at Van Matre Funeral Home in Edinboro. Burial will follow at Edinboro Cemetery. Please share condolences with the family by visiting www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
306 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-2413
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Matre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved