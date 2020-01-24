|
Kathleen Ann Pulling, age 76, of Cambridge Springs, passed away on January 23, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 6, 1943, in McKeesport, Pa., the daughter of the late Francis and Irene McElhinny.
Kathy was an amazing cook, always making sure her family had bellies full of the most delicious comfort foods. She also enjoyed traveling with family to the mountains, to the oceans, and to wherever she could collect seashells and sea glass. You could find her working in her flower beds, feeding birds, painting ceramics, decorating birthday cakes, and loving her animals, especially her collies. She worked in the Wegmans Deli for 25 years, where she took pride in her work and had many close friends. Kathy's biggest love and greatest accomplishment was her family. She loved them with her entire heart. A few of her last words were, "I'll be watching over you. And when you see a cardinal, it will be me."
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Irene (Malinic) McElhinny; her father, Francis McElhinny; and her son-in-law, Edwin Updike.
She is survived by her friend and companion, Larry Pulling, of Edinboro, Pa.; daughter, Molly Riordan and her husband, Joseph, of Palm Desert, Calif.; a son, James Pulling and his wife, Cami, of Union City, Pa.; a daughter, Anita Updike, of Front Royal, Va.; a daughter, Debra Moyer and her husband, Chuck, of Cambridge Springs, Pa.; a daughter, Margo Pulling and her husband, Thomas Opalka, of East Ararat, Pa.; and a son, David Pulling, of Hartsville, S.C.
She is also survived by her 12 beloved grandchildren, Justin Pulling and his wife, Amanda, of Lake City, Pa., David Updike and his partner, Amber Chrisman, of Herndon, Va., Jack Riordan, of Disney Paris, Andrew Updike and his wife, Kristen, of Front Royal, Va., Kelsey Willhite and her husband, Grant, of Strasburg, Va., Joshua Pulling, of Erie, Pa., Casey Riordan, of El Segundo, Calif., Nathan Updike and his wife, Ashley, of Front Royal, Va., Caleb Moyer, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., Jacob Pulling, of Hartsville, S.C., Zachary Pulling, of Hartsville, S.C., and Mason Opalka, of East Ararat, Pa.; and her three great-grandchildren, Riley and Reese Updike and Morrison Pulling.
Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Edinboro, Pa., on Saturday, January 25th from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 p.m., and may attend the funeral service there on Sunday, January 26th at 2 p.m. A committal service and burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Crossingville, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
