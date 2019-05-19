|
|
Kathleen E. (Kaufman) Johnston, age 101, of Erie peacefully passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Forestview Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born in Erie on May 23, 1917, a daughter of the late Fred and Madeline (Deutsch) Kaufman.
Kathleen graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1936. She worked as a payroll clerk at Erie Lighting Company until her marriage in 1945. She was a founding member of St. Jude the Apostle Church.
Kathleen enjoyed praying the rosary daily, playing the piano, embroidering, solving crossword puzzles, and most recently, playing bingo. She was known for her Christmas cookies and pumpkin pies. Sunday dinners and holidays with family gatherings at her house on California Drive were the best. She will be greatly missed.
A big thank you to all of her wonderful caregivers at Forestview who took such great care of her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Johnston, her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Gary Trojanowski, and her brother, Robert Kaufman.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter Kathleen McCarthy, husband Robert; five grandchildren, Timothy McCarthy, Saundra McCarthy, Jeffrey McCarthy, Amy Rupp, husband Daniel; and Emily Thomas, husband Graham; and six great-grandchildren, Noah, Andrew, Felicia, Zannah, Brady and McKenna.
Services were held privately with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Friday, May 17th. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street handled arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019