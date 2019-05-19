Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen E. (Kaufman) Johnston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen E. (Kaufman) Johnston Obituary
Kathleen E. (Kaufman) Johnston, age 101, of Erie peacefully passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Forestview Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born in Erie on May 23, 1917, a daughter of the late Fred and Madeline (Deutsch) Kaufman.

Kathleen graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1936. She worked as a payroll clerk at Erie Lighting Company until her marriage in 1945. She was a founding member of St. Jude the Apostle Church.

Kathleen enjoyed praying the rosary daily, playing the piano, embroidering, solving crossword puzzles, and most recently, playing bingo. She was known for her Christmas cookies and pumpkin pies. Sunday dinners and holidays with family gatherings at her house on California Drive were the best. She will be greatly missed.

A big thank you to all of her wonderful caregivers at Forestview who took such great care of her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Johnston, her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Gary Trojanowski, and her brother, Robert Kaufman.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter Kathleen McCarthy, husband Robert; five grandchildren, Timothy McCarthy, Saundra McCarthy, Jeffrey McCarthy, Amy Rupp, husband Daniel; and Emily Thomas, husband Graham; and six great-grandchildren, Noah, Andrew, Felicia, Zannah, Brady and McKenna.

Services were held privately with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Friday, May 17th. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street handled arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now