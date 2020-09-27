Kathleen "Kakie" Loesch LeCorchick Mobilia, age 76, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. The effects of isolation at her place of residence in a senior community living facility in Pittsburgh took their toll in her last months. She spent her last weeks at her daughter's home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Kakie was born in Erie, Pa., on December 17, 1943 to Raymond J. Loesch and Geraldine "Teetie" Finn Loesch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Terrance Loesch, sister Cynthia Loesch, husband Robert "Bob" Mobilia, former husband Thomas "Tom" LeCorchick and brother-in-law Michael Andrae.
She is survived by her children Kimberly (James) Meyers and Nicole (Lance) Ruttenberg of Pittsburgh, Pa., Darren (Kimberly) LeCorchick of Albion, Pa., and Kerri (Marshall) Williams of Fayetteville, N.C.; her beloved grandchildren Andrew and Kira Meyers, Alyssa LeCorchick, Elle, Reese and Brooklyn Ruttenberg and Ashton Williams. She is further survived by her siblings Raymond (Kelsey) Loesch, Mary "Dee" Andrae, Thomas (Sally) Loesch, Gerald (Peggy) Loesch, Nadine (David) Tarbell and Brian (Betsy) Loesch; many nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.
She worked at State Farm Insurance for several years and at St. Vincent Hospital for over 25 years. She was also a longtime member of St. Jude the Apostle Church. Kakie worked hard for many years to provide for her children, as being a mother was her greatest joy. She devoted her life to them. She became a grandma to seven grandchildren whom she adored. She was lovingly referred to as Gramma, Gammy and Gamma Kakie. They have wonderful memories of her taking them for walks in the red wagon, vacations to her house in Erie, snuggling in bed with her with books, fun at the beach and the playground and jumping the waves in the ocean.
Besides time spent with her family, she enjoyed long walks at the Peninsula, reading, dinner club with lifelong friends and time spent with Bob on their boat on Lake Erie. She had a special bond with her siblings and when they were together, it was laughter that filled the air. She also had several dear friends who have expressed their gratitude for the impact she had on their lives.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful friends from Erie who called her often these last several years. Alzheimer's is a devastatingly lonely disease and their friendship and phone calls helped to fill her very long days. Many thanks also to her wonderful caretakers, Nanny Barbara, Tavia and Pam, her activities director, Jan and Pinnacle Hospice especially Michelle, Dyanna and Misty. Her family witnessed the amazing good that is in people like them and their compassion and patience were gifts to her family during these very difficult years. She was so loved and will be so dearly missed.
There will be no funeral arrangements at this time but plans for a memorial service will be made for sometime next year. In lieu of sending flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kakie Loesch Mobilia to the University of Pittsburgh, Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. Visit www.adrc.pitt.edu/volunteer/donate
for more information.
Professional Services trusted to D'Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Pittsburgh. dalessandroltd.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.