Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
Kathleen Roberts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gospel Chapel Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Gospel Chapel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Kathe Ann Roberts


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Kathe Ann Roberts Obituary
Kathleen "Kathe" Ann Roberts, 62, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Salem Health and Rehab. Mrs. Roberts was born in Erie, Pa., to the late Frank Raymond and Evelyn Lois Goss.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Roberts.

Survivors include her brothers, Dennis Goss (Karen) and Theodore Goss (Cheryl); sisters, Marla Bannier (William) and Brenda Horne (John); and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Gospel Chapel Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Puckett and Pastor Winston Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in the Gospel Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Download Now