|
|
Kathleen "Kathe" Ann Roberts, 62, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Salem Health and Rehab. Mrs. Roberts was born in Erie, Pa., to the late Frank Raymond and Evelyn Lois Goss.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Roberts.
Survivors include her brothers, Dennis Goss (Karen) and Theodore Goss (Cheryl); sisters, Marla Bannier (William) and Brenda Horne (John); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Gospel Chapel Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Puckett and Pastor Winston Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in the Gospel Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 23, 2019