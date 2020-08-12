1/1
Kathleen Kathy Pratt Byers
1939 - 2020
Kathleen "Kathy" Pratt Byers, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born in Erie, on March 2, 1939, daughter of the late Louis and Frances Pratt.

Kathy was a 1957 graduate of Wesleyville High School. She was employed as an Income Maintenance Caseworker with the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare until her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph Bread of Life Community and Sigma Sigma Sigma. Kathy's favorite hobby was to attend her children and grandchildren's activities, whether it be sports, concerts, plays or presentations. She attended Cursillo #66 and she and her husband were part of the grass roots effort to bring NAMI to Erie. They were also foster parents to several children.

Kathy is survived by three daughters, Jessica List (Paul), Teri Alberico (Carl), and Julie Brieger, Ph.D. (Tex, Ph.D.); two sons, Jack Byers and Tom Byers; 12 grandchildren, Becky Kennedy (Tom), Amanda, Jacob and Zachary Byers; Brandon, Michael, Marcus, Lauren, Daniel, and Bridget Brieger, and Roslyn and Carl Alberico (Amy); 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sam, Nick, Jordan, David, Joseph, Olivia, Lilian, Dominic, Emma and Madeline; her aunt, Rosie Chilcott; sister-in-law, Karen, Byers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, John Byers; one brother, Louis "Butch" Pratt; and brother-in-law, Larry Byers.

Friends may call at St. Joseph R.C. Church / Bread of Life Community, 24th and Sassafras Street, on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church / Bread of Life Community
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church / Bread of Life Community
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
August 11, 2020
To the family of Kathy Byers: you have my deepest sympathy in the passing of your loved one

Vanessa Allen
Acquaintance
