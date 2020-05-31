Kathleen "Kay" Patricia (Devine) Pagni, age 74, of Souderton, Pa., died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence after a lengthy illness.
Born in Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Catherine (Shannon) Devine.
Kay earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, graduating from Mercyhurst College (University) in 1973.
Kay left her Bronx roots at the age of 21 and her eyes opened with fresh lenses to the world of social justice issues. Be it the hallows of West Virginia or low-income areas of Philadelphia, what she witnessed and the people she served became her lifeblood. Kay was a dedicated advocate for the people she worked with, whether in an educational setting, administrative office, or twisting the night away at a senior center party. She found joy in the simplest forms. Kay had genuine friendships whose connections and reconnections left footprints on her heart. The Irish virtue of loyalty to family was a driving force in Kay's relationships. She was a devoted mother, wife, sister, and aunt but her favorite title was "Kul-Nani," as she embraced her wild side from time to time.
Kay began her career in Erie, Pa. at Mercyhurst College and then served as a guidance counselor at Mercyhurst Preparatory School for 21 years. After moving to the Philadelphia area in 1999, she changed her career focus to providing social services to older adults while working at Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, St. Bernard Senior Center, and Encore Experiences (Harleysville Senior Center). Once Kay retired, she volunteered at St. Maria Goretti Church and local senior centers. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, lunch with friends, and travel.
She is survived by her loving husband Robert L. Pagni of Souderton, Pa.; daughters Sara Pagni, Philadelphia, Pa. and Samantha Pagni (Jeremy Lees), Charlottesville, Va.; son Jason Pagni (Jodi) Mechanicsburg, Pa.; grandchildren Brendan and Noah Pagni, Harper and Griffin Lees; siblings James Devine (Elizabeth) Levittown, N.Y., Elizabeth Teehan (Francis), Bronx, N.Y., Patrick Devine (Kathleen) Bronx, N.Y., Kevin Devine (Lorraine) Danbury, Conn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister Mary; and brothers Paul and Brendan.
There will be a Memorial Service at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike (Rt. 113), Telford, PA 18969. Burial will take place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa. This will be announced via the following website: www.williamsbergeykoffel.com. For those desiring, Kay's wish was that memorial contributions be made, in her name, to Mercyhurst Preparatory School, 538 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16501, or to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.