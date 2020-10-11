1/1
Kathleen M. Macaluso
1940 - 2020
Kathleen M. Macaluso, age 80, of Millcreek Twp, passed away on September 15, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

She was born in Erie on February 17, 1940, the daughter of the late Norbert and Jean (Mangin) Flynn. Katie was co-founder / co-owner of Presque Isle Best Of All Tours, Farmer Mac's Agway, and was employed at Hamot Hospital, later retiring from Forestview Skilled Nursing Center.

Kathie graduated from Strong Vincent High School and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a member of Presque Isle Houseboat Owner's, Presque Isle Marina and Orange Harbor Home Owners Associations. She was an avid collector of vintage jewelry, volunteered with the WQLN auction over many years, and co-hosted a weekly radio call in program for gardening enthusiasts. The motor vessel "Lady Kate" was named for her by her loving husband Tom.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas P. Macaluso, Sr., her parents, and in-laws.

She is survived by her children: David T. Macaluso (Yuan), Thomas P. Macaluso, Jr. (Robin), Anne J. (Macaluso) Blore (Dwayne), Douglas J. Macaluso (Catherine), Kathy Jo (Macaluso) Skolnik (Jerome). She is further survived by her sisters, Norma Litherland and Dianne Stephan, grandchildren, Yuxian Macaluso, Kaitlyn and Madeline Macaluso, Jennifer (Blore) Lemieux (Jerrod), Matthew Blore (Lauren), Thomas Macaluso, John Macaluso, Daniel Macaluso (Destinee), Joseph, Julia and Jacob Skolnik, as well as her great-grandchildren, Jamison Macaluso, Harper Lemieux, and Ashton Blore.

There will be a private family interment.

Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to, Mercy Center For Women, 1039 E 27th St., Erie PA 16504 or Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie PA 16506.

Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
