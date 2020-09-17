1/
Kathleen M. Matteson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen M. Matteson, age 67, of Daytona, Fla., passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Halifax Hospital in Daytona. She was born in Erie, on May 10, 1953, to the late Edward and Maxine (Tanner) Szewczyk.

Kathleen enjoyed dancing, donating to charity, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and was a former member of Creekside Alliance Church.

Kathleen will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Kevin Matteson, Kenny Matteson, both of Erie, Kirk Matteson of South Daytona, Fla., daughter Kelly Matteson of Erie, grandsons Johnathan Matteson, Kenny Matteson, Jr., and Mikey Matteson, all of Erie, an Kimberly Matteson of Erie.

Following all current CDC guidelines, visitation will be held at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends may attend the service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Kathleen's giving spirit, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garr Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved