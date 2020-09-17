Kathleen M. Matteson, age 67, of Daytona, Fla., passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Halifax Hospital in Daytona. She was born in Erie, on May 10, 1953, to the late Edward and Maxine (Tanner) Szewczyk.
Kathleen enjoyed dancing, donating to charity, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and was a former member of Creekside Alliance Church.
Kathleen will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Kevin Matteson, Kenny Matteson, both of Erie, Kirk Matteson of South Daytona, Fla., daughter Kelly Matteson of Erie, grandsons Johnathan Matteson, Kenny Matteson, Jr., and Mikey Matteson, all of Erie, an Kimberly Matteson of Erie.
Following all current CDC guidelines, visitation will be held at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends may attend the service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Kathleen's giving spirit, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
