Kathleen Mae Andrus, age 93, of the Erie area, passed away on October 10, 2019, at Fairview Manor. She was born in Warren, Ohio, on April 22, 1926, a daughter of the late John H. and Eleanor L. (Tyler) West.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Kenneth Andrus and one brother, Alvin Dwayne West.
Kathleen worked as a Bible club missionary, until she became a devoted pastor's wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her four children, Mellanie (Larry) Strong of MaComb, Mich., Ken (Ruthie) Andrus of Grand Rapids, Mich., Shelley (Aaron) Hedderick of Fairview, Pa. and Tammy (Rodney) Sprowls of Hamilton, Mich., fourteen grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the First Alliance Church, 2939 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Christian School, c/o Kathleen Andrus Memorial Fund, 1781 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019