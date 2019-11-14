|
|
Kathleen Marie "Kathi" Schaaf, 66, died unexpectedly, on September 4, 2019. She was born in Erie, on October 13, 1952, to Dr. Charles F. and Eva (Scalzitti) Schaaf.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the Schaaf family on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16th at St. Luke Church, 421 East 38th St. Interment is in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to or to Colorado Greyhound Adoption (CGA), P.O. Box 2404, Littleton, CO 80161, or www.greyhoundadoption.com/donate. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019