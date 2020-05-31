Kathleen Marie (Krill) Nunes, age 67, of Erie passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on April 30, 1953, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie (Neff) Krill.
A graduate of Strong Vincent High School, Kathy was a lifelong resident of Erie and enjoyed the times spent with her family and beloved grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Anne Krill.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Joaquim (Jack) Nunes; two sons, Christopher Nunes and his wife Jackie of Ivoryton, Conn. and Michael Nunes and his wife Silvia of Burbank, Calif. She is the sister of William E. Krill of Holidaysburg, Pa.; Marybeth Krill, and Susan Giannamore and her husband Gerald, all of Erie. Also surviving are four beloved grandchildren; Donovan, Braeden, & Caleb Nunes and Isabella Nunes, along with nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mended Hearts, 1500 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA 31707 or to www.mendedhearts.org.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.