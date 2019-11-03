Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd.
Erie, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke Church
421 East 38th St.
Erie, PA
Kathleen Marie "Kathi" Schaaf


1952 - 2019
Kathleen Marie "Kathi" Schaaf Obituary
Kathleen Marie "Kathi" Schaaf, 66, Erie native, Denver transplant for 40 years, and presently of Sarasota, Florida, died unexpectedly on September 4, 2019, in Florida. She was born in Erie, on October 13, 1952, to Dr. Charles F. and Eva (Scalzitti) Schaaf.

Kathi graduated from Mercyhurst Preparatory School in 1970 and went on to complete her Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech and Communications from West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va.

She was an avid Broncos fan who loved yoga and dogs. She had a keen sense for artistic design, an interest in several styles of music, and a tasteful talent for home design. She was also likely the world's most beautiful and creative gift wrapper. She was a longstanding advocate for women's issues and contributed a great deal of her time promoting women's equality.

Kathi was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Marie Schaaf (1956), her father, Dr. Charles F. Schaaf (1987) and her beloved faithful, Italian Greyhound, "Sammy" (2012).

Survivors include her mother, Eva S. Schaaf, her two sisters, Sr. Charlene Schaaf, CDP, Erie, and Carolyn (Schaaf) Butterwick of Sandy, Utah, and nieces, Adrienne Butterwick, and Dr. Lindsay Butterwick, DVM, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kathi was a witty, passionate and talented person, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the Schaaf family on Friday, November 15th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16th at St. Luke Church, 421 East 38th St. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to or to the Colorado Greyhound Adoption (CGA), P.O. Box 2404, Littleton, CO 80161, www.greyhoundadoption.com/donate. Condolences may be made at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019
