Kathleen (Wright) Martz, 89, of Kittanning, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. She was born July 31, 1930, in Rural Valley, Pa., to Bernard and Alberta (Gamble) Wrights.
Kathleen was a retired medical transcriptionist, having worked for several hospitals and physicians in Erie, Pa. as well as local physicians, Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, and Family Counseling Center of Armstrong County. She received her elementary education in a one room schoolhouse, first at Scott School and then Jack School #7, and was a graduate of Kittanning High School, class of 1948. Her first job after graduation was as a telephone operator, where the girls were known as "the voice with a smile" when they greeted you with "number please." She was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ. Kathleen enjoyed worshiping in her church, camping, and she was a master gardener.
She is survived by a daughter, Lorene McGuire, of Erie, Pa.; a son, Stephen Martz, of Kittanning; one brother, Albert Waine, of Tidioute, Pa.; three granddaughters, Mrs. Lisa (Stephen) Totleben, Angelina Cecchi, and Mrs. Allison (Charles III) Piano; two great-granddaughters, Hannah and Rebecca Silbaugh; and two great-grandsons, Lucius Moore and Charles Piano IV, all of Erie, Pa.; and a girl named Megan that was very special to Kathleen. whom she loved very much. Also surviving are two nieces, Mrs. Beth (Robert) Jeck, of Kissimmee, Florida and Susan Waine, of Clermont, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Waine; her stepfather, Albert Waine, who raised her; an infant brother; sister-in-law, Janet Waine; her first husband, David Martz; and her second husband, Anthony Marrapode, Sr.
Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, Pa. Funeral services are private, with Rev. Edward Walters officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen's honor to St. Luke's UCC, 333 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201, or to Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 26, 2020