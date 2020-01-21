Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Kathleen (Spaeder) Peden

Kathleen (Spaeder) Peden Obituary
Kathleen (Spaeder) Peden, 90, of Erie, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center.

She was the wife of 40 years to Peter G. Peden, who preceded her in death, mother of Sheila J., Mary K. (Peden) Reber, Peter J., and Gary S. Peden. Mother in Law of Karen and Kim Peden, grandmother of Andrew, Alex, Keita, Peter, James Peden, Jonathan and Katherine Reber, Edward Kipe, Wednesday Elder, and eight great-grandchildren, and sister of Mary Agnes Crolli, Marie T. Senger, David J., Mark L. Spaeder, and the late William C., James L., Jerome A., Thomas N., Madlyn, and Brother Paul OSFS.

She was born September 23, 1929, in Erie, a daughter of the late William T. Spaeder and Julia Lochner.

Kathleen graduated from Villa Maria Academy and began her working career at the American Sterilizer Company, where she met her husband. She joined her family's business, the Wm. T. Spaeder Company in the early 1960s. She served as a partner, Executive Vice President, and Corporate Secretary. For nearly six decades she was a strong, stabilizing force for the company. Kathleen lived a life of dedication and service to her brothers and sisters in the family business, and to her children and their families. Kathleen enjoyed traveling, gardening, china painting and spending time with her family.

Friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Wednesday at 2 p.m., with a celebration of life service starting at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to L'Arche, 3745 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020
