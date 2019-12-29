|
|
Kathleen Rose Young, age 85, of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at home, cared for by her loving family. She was born on July 15, 1934 in Dundee, Ohio to the late Lina Silveus Brown and Sam S. Silveus.
Kathleen and her husband, Charles, established Charles Young & Sons Masonry in 1950. She enjoyed being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Kathleen loved Shade's Beach, sunsets, her two cats and working in her flower gardens.
Preceding Kathleen in death were her loving husband of 59 years, Charles Young; two sons, Greg and Kevin; two brothers, Sammy and Darrel Silveus; and a great-grandson, Joshua Young.
Kathleen is survived by her five children, Sally DeVore (Rich), Terry Young (Patty), Kenny Young (Carolyn), Jeff Young (Janet) and Susie Hunter (George). Also surviving are her loving sister, Alice Brown (Dwane); two brothers, Joe and Dallas Silveus; and 13 grandchildren, Brian DeVore (Catherine), Dr. Phillip DeVore (Bridget), Janeen Stablewski (Dave), Rev. Jason Young (Lisa), Julia Stranahan (Jay), Adam Young (Laura), Clinton Young (Sonia), Candice Young, Jeremy Young (Britney), Josh Young (Heather), Jordan Young (Colleen), Andrew Armstrong (Jolene), and Angie Podbielski (Rick). Kathleen had 38 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to give special thanks to mom's friend, Diane McDougal, and son, Jason, who lived with her for 4 ½ years. Memorials contributions may be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA, 16511 or Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA, 16428. Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, 2607 Buffalo Road.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019