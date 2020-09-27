Kathleen Ruth Englert Mazza, age 76, of North East, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, peacefully, in her home, with her three sons by her side.
Kathy worked at Welch's for 48 consecutive years in the scale house during grape season. She loved going to work because of the great people she had the opportunity to serve in the North East Community. She was raised in Erie but made North East her home in 1965. She was a tough mom along with her husband Geno who raised three boys on a 35-acre grape farm.
Kathy and Geno supported their boys in everything they did. From wrestling to ATV racing, she was always traveling to support her boys in any competition.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Kathy is survived by three children, Louis "Tony" Mazza (Connie), Edward M. "Mike" Mazza (Karen) and James F. Mazza (Kristina); one sister, Patricia Allessi; three grandchildren, Anthony A. Mazza (Kamie), Dominic L. Mazza and Sophie J. Mazza; and one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Louise Mazza. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Luigi "Geno" Mazza.
Kathleen was laid to rest privately at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery & Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
