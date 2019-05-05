|
Kathleen S. Brennan Jaroski, age 58, of Erie, died of a broken heart on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Erie on May 5, 1960, a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Betty Noll Brennan.
Kathy graduated from McDowell High School in 1978 and attended nursing school at St. Vincent Hospital. She worked as a caregiver for Griswold Home Care. Kathy was a past member of Holy Rosary Church and a current member of St. John the Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, gardening and cooking. Kathy loved holidays, especially Christmas. She cherished her pets and all animals. Kathy was known as "Chatty Kathy" and will be remembered as a loving and caring social butterfly.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Jaroski and her sister Cheryl "Smiley" Brennan.
Survivors include her daughter, Danielle Nicole "Nicky" Jaroski of Erie; her son James Michael "B.J." Jaroski and his wife Lisa of Erie; her grandson, Jason Michael Jaroski; her sister, Maureen Brennan, of Erie; her two brothers, Daniel Brennan and his wife Linda, of Erie, and J. James Brennan and his wife Barbara, of Flat Rock, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Calvary Cemetery & Mausoleum's Chapel on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow. Funeral arrangements are handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the A.N.N.A Shelter - 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie PA 16511.
