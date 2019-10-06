|
Kathleen Smith Waterhouse, age 66, of Waterford, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her residence, with her son by her side. She was born in Pottstown, Pa., on February 1, 1953, daughter of the late Howard and Phyllis Mayberry Smith.
Kathleen was a loving and caring person and was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed gardening and nature.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, John Waterhouse; and her sister, Caroline.
Survivors include her son, James Van Benthuysen; daughter, Brenda Stone (Bryan); one sister, Linda Smith; one brother, Mark Smith (Lynn); three grandchildren, Anthony Michael Stone (Jennifer), Corbin Bryan Stone (Sierra), and Sydney Jean Stone; four great-grandchildren, Traigen, Easton, Dawson, and Kinsley; her best friend, Bonnie Stiles; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Per Kathleen's wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019