Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Waterhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Smith Waterhouse


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Smith Waterhouse Obituary
Kathleen Smith Waterhouse, age 66, of Waterford, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her residence, with her son by her side. She was born in Pottstown, Pa., on February 1, 1953, daughter of the late Howard and Phyllis Mayberry Smith.

Kathleen was a loving and caring person and was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed gardening and nature.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, John Waterhouse; and her sister, Caroline.

Survivors include her son, James Van Benthuysen; daughter, Brenda Stone (Bryan); one sister, Linda Smith; one brother, Mark Smith (Lynn); three grandchildren, Anthony Michael Stone (Jennifer), Corbin Bryan Stone (Sierra), and Sydney Jean Stone; four great-grandchildren, Traigen, Easton, Dawson, and Kinsley; her best friend, Bonnie Stiles; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Per Kathleen's wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now