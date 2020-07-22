1/1
Kathleen Star Shinkle
Kathleen Star Shinkle passed on July 18, 2020.

She was the daughter of Norbert and Nora Dugan, loving wife of Derald James "DJ" Shinkle, beloved mother of Ray Shinkle (Suzy), James Shinkle, and Honor Shearer (Brian), stepmother to the late Lisa Patt (Stephan) and Monique Blair (Michael), devoted grandmother of Patrick, Henry, Billy, McKenna, Mary, Charlie, Paris (Elizabeth), Ariel, Talia (Devon), and Zach, loving great-grandmother to Braden and Liam, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews, and dear friend to many more.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with the funeral following immediately after at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 1747 W. Lake Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. (Due to current guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required; attendance is limited 50 people at a time). If you are unable to attend, you can view the funeral via: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNfwP7Hbcj_i-pWTtA3D22w/feed.

For information, call (847) 675-1990 or sign the guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
JUL
23
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Kathy’s passing. She will be missed immensely! She was a wonderful friend and I always admired her ability to coordinate such wonderful grand events that were always the talk of the town! Night Lights, the Loyola Rambler, the Northshore Kiwi Club, and not to be forgotten her very merry Christmas parties. You will be greatly missed my friend!

Sally Bonner
Sally Bonner
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sad to hear of Kathleen's passing. As teen-agers we grew up in the same Erie neighborhood and enjoyed many times together during our grade school and high school years. Although our paths haven't crossed in over six decades, I still treasure the memories of those carefree days. My deepest condolences to the Shinkle family.
Joe Schneider
Friend
July 22, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Kathy. Please accept my sincere condolences. May she rest in peace with Jan in heaven.
Stan Praznowski
Friend
