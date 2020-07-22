I am so sorry to hear of Kathy’s passing. She will be missed immensely! She was a wonderful friend and I always admired her ability to coordinate such wonderful grand events that were always the talk of the town! Night Lights, the Loyola Rambler, the Northshore Kiwi Club, and not to be forgotten her very merry Christmas parties. You will be greatly missed my friend!



Sally Bonner

Sally Bonner

Friend