Kathleen Yezzi-Vinson
1949 - 2020
Kathleen Yezzi-Vinson, beloved mother of three children, passed away at the age of 71, on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

She was known for her passion for animals and cared for them until her passing. Kathleen was born May 24, 1949 in Erie, Pa.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, Sebastian Yezzi, and her mother, Kathleen Slagter-Yezzi, as well as her brother Richard Yezzi.

She is survived by her son, Chris Vinson Jr of Erie and his daughters Amanda, Christina, and Mercedes, a daughter Melissa Vinson-LaZar of Ohio and her children Ashley, Matthew, James, Cassandra, Bobbi and Robert, Son Eric and wife Maria Vinson of Erie and his children Leah, Bobby, Erica and Richard. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Lou Yezzi-Becker, Christine Yezzi-Litz, David Yezzi, Patricia Yezzi-Miller, Anna Yezzi, Michael Yezzi, Steven Yezzi, Michelle Yezzi-Jindra. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, Aunt Margaret Balter, stepmother Patricia Yezzi-Vargo, cousin Paul Balter, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ANNA Shelter. Services and ceremony will be private with family only. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
