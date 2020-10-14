A much loved and beautiful lady, Kathryn A. (Janes) Evans, 65, of Orlando, Fla., received her wings in Heaven on February 25, 2020. Kathy was born in Westfield, N.Y., and moved with her parents to Orlando in the late 1950s.
She graduated Boone High School in 1972 where she was on the rifle team. She received her associate's degree from Valencia Community College. Kathy was the Merchandise Inventory Control Manager at Walt Disney World where she had worked as a Cast Member for over 47 years.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 46 years Richard Evans, her brother William B. Janes, sister-in law Robin Chase, and her longtime friend Frank Krzyzowski, all of Orlando, Fla.
She was preceded in death last year by her parents Robert and Lorraine Janes.
Kathy will be missed by her nieces and nephews, Robert Janes, Jessica Janes, and William J. Janes, along with many relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Research Hospital, Women's Cancer Research, or to the charity of your choice
Friends are invited to a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at North East Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Rev. Phil Johnson. Arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.
.
.