Kathryn E. "Kathie" Amann Bottoni, 80, of Erie, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Millcreek Community Hospital. She was born January 18, 1939 in Erie, a daughter of the late Arthur and Loretta Long Amann.



Kathie was a graduate of Lawrence Park High School Class of 1956. She worked at Madeline's Beauty Shop for over 25 years. She enjoyed shopping and Erie summers; spending many hours in her pool. She loved her dog Rusty. Kathie was a caretaker for her father and aunt. Her home was always opened and everyone was made to feel welcomed and comfortable there.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Bottoni and her sister, Janet McFadden.



She is survived by three sons, Richard A. Bottoni (Lesley) of Erie, Anthony "Tom" Bottoni (Kathy) of Girard, and Alan D. Bottoni (Kelly) of Erie; one brother, Arthur C. Amann (Charlene) of Erie; and ten grandchildren, Jason, John, Kerianne, Zane, Andrea, Brandon, Brittani, Austin, Lauren, and Adam Bottoni. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Because You Care, 6041 West Rd, McKean, PA 16426. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019