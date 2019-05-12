Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Bottoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn E. Kathie Amann Bottoni

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn E. Kathie Amann Bottoni Obituary
Kathryn E. "Kathie" Amann Bottoni, 80, of Erie, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Millcreek Community Hospital. She was born January 18, 1939 in Erie, a daughter of the late Arthur and Loretta Long Amann.

Kathie was a graduate of Lawrence Park High School Class of 1956. She worked at Madeline's Beauty Shop for over 25 years. She enjoyed shopping and Erie summers; spending many hours in her pool. She loved her dog Rusty. Kathie was a caretaker for her father and aunt. Her home was always opened and everyone was made to feel welcomed and comfortable there.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Bottoni and her sister, Janet McFadden.

She is survived by three sons, Richard A. Bottoni (Lesley) of Erie, Anthony "Tom" Bottoni (Kathy) of Girard, and Alan D. Bottoni (Kelly) of Erie; one brother, Arthur C. Amann (Charlene) of Erie; and ten grandchildren, Jason, John, Kerianne, Zane, Andrea, Brandon, Brittani, Austin, Lauren, and Adam Bottoni. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Because You Care, 6041 West Rd, McKean, PA 16426. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now