Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Kathryn Jean "Katie" Benyon

Kathryn Jean "Katie" Benyon Obituary
Kathryn Jean "Katie" Benyon, 89, passed away Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. She resided at the Pennsylvania Soldiers & Sailors Home. She was born in Erie, August 15, 1929 to the late Samuel K. Benyon and Ruth Statham Benyon.

She was predeceased by sisters Alice Benyon, Marian Boyce, Lilian King and Carol Gorr, and brothers James, George and John Benyon.

Known to family and friends as Jean, and to her military family as Katie, she graduated Millcreek HS in 1947. Soon after graduation, Jean moved to Florida working at GE's Pinellas Peninsula Plant. While in Florida, she served in the US Naval Reserve until 1959, as well as the US Marine Corp Reserve until 1965. She returned to Erie in 1965 to be near family and continued working at GE. Jean served with the 382nd Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, 99th US Army Reserve Command in Erie as Unit Finance Clerk from 1976 until retiring as Sergeant First Class in 1989.

Jean volunteered throughout her life, as a Girl Scout leader, with the Cystic Fibrosis Association and at St. Joseph's Home for Children. "Katie" happily volunteered at the VA hospital for twelve years until the age of 77. She enjoyed golf, swimming, camping and walking Presque Isle in the early morning. Jean was an avid birdwatcher, a lover of all cats and adored a funny kid named Sam.

Jean is survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends near and far. She will be missed.

The family thanks the nurses, aides and staff at Soldiers & Sailors for their care and kindness.

A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Soldiers and Sailors Home, 560 East 3rd St., Erie on Thursday, April 25th at 1 p.m., Father Jerry S. Priscaro officiating.

If you wish, donations may be made to Pennsylvania Soldiers & Sailors Home Welfare Fund which provides activities and entertainment to residents.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019
