Kathryn Trachet Edes Smith, formerly of Summit Twp., passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born in Butler, Pa. on December 17, 1926 to the late John and Mary (Susnowska) Trachet.
Kathryn married Ralph Edes in 1944, who preceded her in death in 1983.
Kathryn is survived by her children, Victoria Scime (Anthony), Ralph Edes II (Melanie) and Kathi Staaf (Douglas), one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
She later married James F. Smith, who passed away in 2019.
Surviving is James' daughter, Darlene Kinnear, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister, Helen Isovitsch of Lebanon, Tenn. as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was preceded in death by five brothers, Michael (Bud), William, John, Paul and Ronald, and four sisters, Mildred (Stella), Ann, Mary and Theresa (Tess).
Kathryn worked for Elgin Electronics, Accuspec and at various other jobs post-retirement. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Waterford for many years.
Kathryn's family would like to thank the staff at Parkside at North East and LECOM Senior Living Center for their kindness and care for Kathryn.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd, Erie, 16504. Services will be private per Kathryn's wishes.
.