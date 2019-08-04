|
|
Kathyrn R. Dudas, 93, of Fairview, and formerly of Lake City, went to see Jesus on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born on August 28, 1925, in Butler, Pa., a daughter of the late Paul and Alice (Wilson) Mangold.
Kathryn graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1943 and then attended Hamot Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1946. She worked at Hamot until 1950, and later, in 1970, began working at the Sarah A. Reed Retirement Home, where she retired in 1990, following 20 years of service there. In retirement, she worked private duty as a nurse at various local nursing homes.
She was an active member of the Erie Christian Fellowship Church, Koinonia #56 and was involved with the Erie City Mission. Kathryn loved flower gardening and raising her family, and loved to tell jokes and dress up.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband, John J. Dudas, whom she married on July 8, 1950; her sister, Dorothy Fowler; a sister-in-law, Joanne Mangold; and her infant son, James Michael Dudas.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her daughters, Susan K. Tomlin (Steven) of Georgetown, S.C., Kathleen L. Beam (Douglas) of Girard, Marilyn J. Sanchioli (Alex) of Gibsonia, Pa., and Jean E. Klobusnik (Ken) of Lake City; sons, David J. Dudas (Karen) and Gary R. Dudas (Kim), all of Girard, and John S. Dudas (Stacia) of Fairview; brother, Paul L. Mangold of Girard; grandchildren, Jason (Michael), Ashley (Michael), Justin, Nicole (Michael), Jordan, Alexis, David (Amanda), Brian (Kecia), Josh, Ryan, Michael, Rob (Alecia), Aaron, Amy, Jillian, Derek, Kenton (Maura) and Kon; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Nathan, Xander, Jillian, Jackson, and Jacob; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Saturday, August 10th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at the Erie Christian Fellowship Church, 5900 Sterrettania Road, with Pastor James Dumont officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Erie Christian Fellowship Church, 5900 Sterrettania Road, Fairview, PA 16415, or to the Erie City Mission / New Life Center, 1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.
