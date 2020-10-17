Mrs. Katie M. Rankin, "Sis. Katie" as she was lovingly called, transitioned from this place to Glory on October 10, 2020, at the beautiful age of 87.
Sis. Katie, a very well-known and respected Erie resident, was born on June 7, 1933 in Jackson, Mississippi to Mr. James Jackson and Mrs. Ethel L. Coleman.
She's a graduate of the historic Holy Ghost Catholic High School in Jackson, Mississippi.
Sis. Katie arrived in Erie, Pa. with her husband, the late Mr. Violet Rankin and their infant son, Elder Gerald (Josephine) Rankin around 1955, and she has served the community ever since. She would always mark her arrival in Erie by saying, "It was during the new presidency of Mr. Dwight Eisenhower."
Sis. Katie faithfully and diligently served in the First Good Samaritan African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church for approximately 65 years, beginning in 1955 and until her transition. She served in, but not limited to, the following ministries: Musician, Gospel Choir, Senior Choir, President of Stewardship Committee, Steward Board, Class Leader, Leader of Leaders, WH&OMS (Missionary), Christian Education (Sunday school), Budget & Finance Committees, Church Clerk and a member of the Lay Council Team initiating the major renovation of the church. For approximately 60 years Sis. Katie served as pianist, without receiving a salary.
Sis. Katie also blessed the Erie Community with a long-standing and history-making 58 years of service/employment at Saint Mary's Nursing Home. She has received several awards and accolades for her distinguished service.
One of the highlights of her service occurred when she invited the Male-Choruses throughout Erie to celebrate with the Class Leaders of First Good Samaritan, and the community supported her to capacity.
She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, road-trips with family, talking to good friends, good singing/music, Tiger Woods and Elvis.
Sis. Katie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, Mr. Wiley Dixon, and sister, Mrs. Maddie McAllister).
Those left to celebrate her amazing life and cherish her memories are her beloved son, Elder Gerald (Josephine) Rankin of Atlanta, Ga., two amazing grandchildren who blessed her greatly, Mrs. Melissa (Antonio) Lofton and Mr. Daryl Joyce, Sr. of Erie, Pa., and three-great grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Aaquil Pacley, Daryl Joyce, Jr., and Ethan Velez, a niece, a church family, other family and many friends.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504. There will be a celebration of life service on Monday, October 19, 2020 12:00 p.m. at the First Good Samaritan AMEZion Church, 3209 Pennsylvania Ave., Erie, PA 16505, with Rev. Amos Goodwine, Jr. Eulogizing, and with interment at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Professional service are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
