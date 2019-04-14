Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Kay L. Briggs

Kay L. Briggs Obituary
Kay L. Briggs, age 63, of Harborcreek, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie, on April 26, 1955, daughter of the late Lyle and Wilma Armstrong Langdon.

Kay was a 1973 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. She was employed with the Erie School District, where she was responsible for the custodial care staff until her retirement.

Kay enjoyed bowling, and participated in bowling leagues for many years at Eastway Lanes. She also loved camping and was an avid camper at Hemlock Lakes, she also enjoyed horseshoes, but her greatest joy was the family gathering on her back deck.

Kay is survived by two children, Holly Lopez and Richard Piotrowski (fiancé, Du Ann); two sisters, Lois Armour and Carol Mumua; and two grandchildren, Justin Salamon and Kayla Lopez. Many nieces, nephews and her dog, Brittney also survive.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019
