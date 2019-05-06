|
Kay S. (Egelin) Kraus, age 70, of Erie passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the PA Soldiers & Sailors Home. She was born in Union City on March 8, 1949 a daughter of the late George G. and Ruth E. (Hoke) Egelin.
Kay graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School. For many years she traveled to dirt tracks, to cheer on her husband's racing #83. She enjoyed going to car shows and playing bingo. She loved most of all spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Robert J. "Bob" Kraus; two daughters, Kimberly S. Williams (Dale Alexander) of Erie and Shelly A. (Todd) Christensen of Tampa, Fla.; five grandchildren, Carson, Caden, Carter and Casey Williams and Savannah Christensen; two sisters, Joanne Osborne of Union City and Gretchen (Frank) Slyder of Travelers Rest, S.C.; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Blvd on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A service will be there on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
Kay's family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the PA Soldiers & Sailors Home for the wonderful care they gave her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1600 Peninsula Dr. STE 15, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
