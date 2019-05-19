|
Keith J. Hall, age 49, of Erie, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born in Erie on February 26, 1970, son of Dolores Erven Hall and the late James Hall.
Keith worked as a contractor for K & L Construction. He loved Jehovah God too.
In addition to his mother, Keith is survived by his wife of 17 years, Alisa Gorniak Hall; two children, Megan and Trevor Hall; five stepchildren, Michael Chiaramonte, and Nichole, Andrew, Bobby and Matthew Tuzynski; one sister, Brenda Hillberry; and three grandchildren. Besides his father, Keith was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Hall.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019