Keith Kulhanek, age 67, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 6, 1952, the son of the late Robert and Dolores Mady Kulhanek.
Keith graduated from McDowell High School in 1970. He graduated from Bowling Green University with a bachelor's degree in business.
Keith worked as an Intake Interviewer for The Department of Labor and Industry.
Keith was an avid golfer, but will most remembered by his family and friends for being a genuinely great person with a witty sense of humor. Keith and Nancy enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren, spending time on the beach at Presque Isle and the Outer Banks, and traveling together to special places, especially to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Keith also found enjoyment and companionship by spending time with his two furry friends, Ruby the wonder dog and Bella.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Nancy Abramczyk Kulhanek; and his children, Kara (Kevin) O'Connor of Chicago, Ill., Kelly Kulhanek, Kolby (Justin) Gannoe both of Erie, Dustin (Shannon) Phillips of Barnesville, Ohio, Erin (Joseph) DiGello of Leesburg, Virginia, Jayme (Adam) Turos of Erie; two brothers, Kevin Kulhanek of Erie and Kurt Kulhanek of Pittsburgh. He is further survived by his grandchildren, the light of his life, Jacob, Reagan, Morgan, Quinn, Ellie, Cadence, Emma, Colton, Ben, Samantha, Jackson and Noelle. Keith is also survived by his niece, Kaylyn (Cody) Herrick and their son Henry.
Friends may call at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.), on Saturday, December 5th from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed, masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
The family is especially grateful for the care and support from Dr. Daniel Kass and his staff, Melissa and Marcus and the exceptional care provided by the Simmons Center at UPMC. They would also like to thank their long time loving friends Dori and Bob Osiecki who always made him laugh.
Memorials may be made in Keith's honor to the Simmons Center for Interstitial Lung Disease at UPMC – c/o Dr. Daniel Kass at 3601 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.
.